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Sig Sauer Defensive Encounters: Vegas Jewelry Store
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44 views • May 16, 2019
Sig Sauer's Tom Taylor and Scott Reidy join Grant Stinchfield to analyze real footage of a Vegas jewelry store holdup. What went right? What went wrong? And how did a good guy with a gun prevail? Find out in this clip and watch more breakdowns of defensive encounters on NRATV.com.
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