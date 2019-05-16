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Sen. Cramer proposes merit-based immigration plan
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Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) on his merit-based immigration plan and the U.S.-China trade dispute.
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newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationchinafox businessfox business networkborder crisisillegal immigrationstuart varneyvarneyvarney and companyvarney u0026 coimmigration crisisimmigration reformmerit-based immigrationkevin cramermerit-based immigration plansen cramer immigrationsen cramer immigration plansen kevin cramerus china tariffs
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