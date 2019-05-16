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Rod Taylor @ March for Life Victoria 2019
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25 views • May 16, 2019
Rod Taylor, leader of the Christian Heritage Party speaks from the March for Life Rally held in Victoria, British Columbia on May 9, 2019. #M4LVic #prolife
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
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MINDS.com: www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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