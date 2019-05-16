© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump: Promises Delivered
Follow
0
Share
Report
349 views • May 16, 2019
Unbeknownst to most everyone encased inside the beltway bubble, who dismissed his candidacy and characterized him as merely a showman and some combination of stupid and evil, Donald Trump actually ran on one of the most bold and exhaustive reform agendas ever proposed by a Presidential nominee.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.