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5/15/19 #PARTYMONSTER: Kappy, Bayer Apology, Soph, BHO Fraud #YouCantWatchThis
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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54 views • May 16, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 15, 2019
5/15/19: Bayer is facing a 2 trillion dollar liability as France exposes Monsanto's criminal targeting of journalists, lawmakers and other key officials who opposed GMO's/glyphosate use and more...Meanwhile, a Hollywood whistle Blower dies by "forcing himself" off an Arizona bridge onto I-40, and much more...

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/f...

https://theweek.com/articles/840591/i...

Please view the documentary on GMO "hidden" contaminants:
https://www.secretingredientsmovie.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-05-1...

https://www.tellerreport.com/news/201...

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/...

https://media.bayer.com/baynews/bayne...

Bayer was also cited in the Clinton ARK Prisoner Blood Sales Scandal:
https://www.wnd.com/1998/10/1229/

A documentary, Factor 8, was suppressed about the Scandal:
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2018/...

https://saraacarter.com/nyt-ag-barr-a...

https://washingtonbabylon.com/whitey-...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Du...)

BHO campaign money laundering indictments:
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/f...

Watch SOPH:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RXA1...

twitter: @sewernugget

https://www.infowars.com/buzzfeed-pub...

While S_PH is declared a "dangerous" Youtuber, the Amazing D_smond appears in videos with convicted killer, Mich_el Al_g:
https://www.teaparty.org/converse-lau...

Here is the movie that McCauley C_lkin and Seth Green starred in that glorified "Club Kidz" culture and murderer Mich_el Al_g:
https://www.imdb.com/videoplayer/vi27...

Is__c K_ppy is dead:

https://www.infowars.com/isaac-kappy-...

Is__c K_ppy, who committed suicide monday, his last Instagram post:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxYkbwkAI...

The article by Neon Revolt last July outlining K_ppy's reports on 8Chan:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/07/27...

https://hollywoodlife.com/2019/05/07/...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seth_Green

http://www.tylershields.com/

https://toofab.com/2011/05/10/lindsay...

Please watch the just released documentary on "banned" individuals:
https://www.censoredmovie.com
promo code for 10% off rental of purchase: INFOWARS

Look for your fave creators (who have left FB) on the Telegram APP:
https://telegram.org/

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