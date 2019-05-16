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Getting Stronger
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60 views • May 16, 2019
During my treatments, I "pick on" my patients to find their weak spots- and that's a Good thing. We all need to get stronger, and exercise will only benefit you if you can pass some simple kinesiology muscle tests.
Get tested so you can be balanced and strong and then you can thrive.
If not, you will get weaker and weaker with pain screaming at you to Stop.
Get tested so you can be balanced and strong and then you can thrive.
If not, you will get weaker and weaker with pain screaming at you to Stop.
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