RFK, Jr.: Gardasil “The Science” Video and Other Facts

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Published on May 15, 2019
This must-watch video details the many problems with the development and safety of Merck’s third-highest grossing product, Gardasil. Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD’s Chairman and Chief Legal Counsel, ask that you watch and share this video so that you, and others,
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vi...