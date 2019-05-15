© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serial Killing Of Children Is The Religion Of The Left
Follow
2
Share
Report
745 views • May 15, 2019
Serial killers have long revealed their love of murder in many interviews. Alex breaks down how the left treats their indoctrination and poisoning of children with the same cold and murderous spirit of actual serial killers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.