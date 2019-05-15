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5 FACTS: The Democrats’ 50 Year Itch
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3 views • May 15, 2019
Are the 2010s a replay of the 1960s? Have American values actually changed much in the last fifty years?
Those are questions that will be settled by the voters come 2020 but it's hard to avoid making comparisons between these two eras over the last half-century that have been marked by rebellion on the left, serious challenges to the bedrock principles of America's Constitutional Republic, and the election of Conservative Presidents appealing to traditional American values.
Those are questions that will be settled by the voters come 2020 but it's hard to avoid making comparisons between these two eras over the last half-century that have been marked by rebellion on the left, serious challenges to the bedrock principles of America's Constitutional Republic, and the election of Conservative Presidents appealing to traditional American values.
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