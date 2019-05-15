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Teenage YouTuber Persecuted For Exposing Liberal Insanity
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584 views • May 15, 2019
14 year old YouTube star Soph has recently been targeted by MSM smears, because she is so effective at speaking up about American values. Soph joins Alex via Skype to discuss Big Tech's persecution of patriots and also what she sees for the future of online freedom of speech.
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