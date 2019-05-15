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TRUMPISM 2.0: Watch Senator Josh Hawley's Powerful Speech
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488 views • May 15, 2019
Alex Jones presents CSPAN video footage of Republican Senator Josh Hawley laying out his own populist-nationalist platform on the senate floor to move the GOP forward in the spirit of President Trump.
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