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Teacher Fired From Job Because Of Her Public "VIEWS"
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344 views • May 15, 2019
Karen Siegemund was recently fired from her lifelong career as a school teacher because of her "public views". On May 5th Karen, who is also the President of American Freedom Alliance, attended a conference on THE LONG MARCH THROUGH THE INSTITUTIONS: THE LEFT'S REVOLUTION BY OTHER MEANS. Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA was the Keynote speaker. When she returned to work the following week, she was let go.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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