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15May19 Bolton/CIA Push Trump to Iran War
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35 views • May 15, 2019
UK General pushes back against the Bolton and Israeli claims that Iran is increasing threats as ship explosions and pipeline drone strikes have the media beating war drums and Iran labelling them false flags. Will Trump stop the war machine? Then, riots in China over vaccine injury & death met with censorship & police in China and silence in the west. Roe v Wade challenges line up, Google’s Schmidt says helping China censor the internet will make the country more free.
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