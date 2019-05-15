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Huawei Offers to Sign “No-Spy” 5G Pacts
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121 views • May 15, 2019
Their pledge is just as ridiculous as the pledges from American officials to obey the Constitution and not spy on American citizens. They both seek to enslave us with 5G. China is bragging about what they’ve done to their citizens already, with freedom of mobility (physical and financial) the first casualty.
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