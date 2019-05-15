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PBS Cartoon Rat for Preschoolers Comes Out as Gay
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29 views • May 15, 2019
CNN celebrates with tears of joy as publicly funded PBS produces a interspecies but homosexual marriage on a cartoon program aimed at 4-8 year old children but frowns as transgender powerlifter is stripped of women’s titles after ruling that he is biologically male.
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