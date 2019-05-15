Are the Clintons Involved In Human Trafficking?

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Investigative journalist Corey Lynn of coreysdigs.com has done exhaustive research into the Clinton crime family.
This video is based primarily on her research into the Clintons and human trafficking.
The global network to prevent human trafficking was created by the Clinton Foundation, its proxies and their associates, many of whom are convicted human traffickers.
Infowars.com