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Andrew Yang holds 'Humanity First' rally in New York City
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6 views • May 15, 2019
Andrew Yang, one of 22 Democratic presidential candidates, holds a "Humanity First Tour Rally" in New York City. Yang's main policies are universal basic income, Medicare for All and human-centered capitalism.
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