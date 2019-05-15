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Trump promises to help farmers amid China tariff war
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1 view • May 15, 2019
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on President Trump promising to help farmers amid China tariff war, mounting government spending and Attorney General William Barr appointing a federal prosecutor to look into the origins of the Russia probe.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinesschina tariffstrade warchinafox businessfox business networkgovernment spendingcavutoneil cavutotrump tariffsus economycavuto coast to coastus china trade warfarmerschina trade negotiationschuck grassleyfamers affected by trade warfood and beveragestariff falloutus agricultureus agriculture industry
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