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Steve Forbes: Government is concerned about its own well-being
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2 views • May 15, 2019
Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes and Democratic Socialists of America member Nomiki Konst on how the federal government spent more money in the first seven months of 2019 than any other year in U.S. history.
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