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Trish Regan: Russia probe is the biggest scandal in modern US political history
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3 views • May 15, 2019
FOX Business’ Trish Regan and Fox News contributor Karl Rove on how Attorney General William Barr selected U.S. attorney John Durham to help investigate the origins of the Russia probe.
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