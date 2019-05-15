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There's LIFE Jim ... But NOT as We Know It!
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12 views • May 15, 2019
Streamed live 15th May 2019
Reporting from beneath a heavily 'Geo-Engineered' Sky in East Lancashire!
Please come along to support Mark Steele in Court at 10.00am (meet outside the Court at 9.30am) Thursday 16th May 2019 Crown Court, Moot Hall, Castle Garth, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1RQ
Gateshead Council are trying to get Mark Steele JAILED for asking QUESTIONS about 5G & LED Streetlights.
Reporting from beneath a heavily 'Geo-Engineered' Sky in East Lancashire!
Please come along to support Mark Steele in Court at 10.00am (meet outside the Court at 9.30am) Thursday 16th May 2019 Crown Court, Moot Hall, Castle Garth, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1RQ
Gateshead Council are trying to get Mark Steele JAILED for asking QUESTIONS about 5G & LED Streetlights.
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