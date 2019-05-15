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Full Show – Apple To Be Broken Up Under Supreme Court Ruling – 05/14/2019
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401 views • May 15, 2019
Is Saudi Arabia Really Under Attack, Or Is This Another False Flag? The Iranians have accused the US of a false flag attack after a drone struck an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which the kingdom blamed of Iranian-backed rebels. Is this the start of a regional war, or something even bigger? Today's guest is geopolitical and trends analyst Jon Rappoport.
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