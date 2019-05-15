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Howard Stern Trolled Alex Jones And This Happened
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234 views • May 15, 2019
Howard Stern interviewed Jimmy Kimmel yesterday and used puppets to portray Alex as nothing more than an absurd conspiracy theorist instead of someone who gets passionate over reporting the facts. Alex breaks down this epic trolling that ignores the actual agenda of the globalists.
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