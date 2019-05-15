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FOIA Exposes The MMR Licensing Fraud and Lies
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26 views • May 15, 2019
Del Bigtree brings us the fraud and lies about vaccines via the Freedom Of Information Act. Big Pharmas' own statistics in their research studies show revelations contrary to what they claim when questioned. It's all a big hoax so they can rake in even more big money, or worse!
What is "worse"? To make everyone sick so Big Pharma can rake in even more money when the sick come for help. Good people find it hard to believe that others would be so awful. Well....it's time to wake up.
What is "worse"? To make everyone sick so Big Pharma can rake in even more money when the sick come for help. Good people find it hard to believe that others would be so awful. Well....it's time to wake up.
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