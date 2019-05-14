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SHOCK: Report Shows Almost HALF of All Federal Crimes Committed by Non-Citizens in 2018
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14 views • May 14, 2019
Peter D'abrosca and Paloma For Trump join the show to discuss a new groundbreaking report on the severe imbalance in crimes attributed to illegal immigrants. The proportions are staggering considering the supposed small percentage of illegals, and Peter D'abrosca breaks down all the numbers in his report.
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