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Feminists Say Hijab Is A Sign Of Feminism
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83 views • May 14, 2019
Alex Jones and Paul Joseph Watson watch and analyze a video out of Iran that shows a screaming woman being dragged away and arrested by police for not wearing her hijab- the same hijab that many 'feminists', especially across the west, regard as a sign of sexual equality and cultural liberty.
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