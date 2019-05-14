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Trump, Peace or War your decision
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9 views • May 14, 2019
President Trump,
Either you serve the people and want Peace
or You serve Israel and the Bankers and want WAR
Decide NOW and let the world KNOW who and what
you stand for, Or do nothing and the world will
see that you are not like John F. Kennedy.
Bravery and Sacrifice are not traits often seen
in politicians, lets pray that they live in you.
The CIA killed JFK, Don't let Pence become President.
Either you serve the people and want Peace
or You serve Israel and the Bankers and want WAR
Decide NOW and let the world KNOW who and what
you stand for, Or do nothing and the world will
see that you are not like John F. Kennedy.
Bravery and Sacrifice are not traits often seen
in politicians, lets pray that they live in you.
The CIA killed JFK, Don't let Pence become President.
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