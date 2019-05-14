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Islamic Ad Appears On Side Of Stadium Bombed By Islamic Terrorists
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87 views • May 14, 2019
The organization Islamic Relief Worldwide has funded a new billboard in support of Islam that appears on the side of the stadium where the Manchester terror attack took place in 2017. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down this incredible story of callousness against the west.
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