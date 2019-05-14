© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Bill Nye Says The End Of The World Is Here
Follow
0
Share
Report
125 views • May 14, 2019
Alex Jones presents video footage of Bill Nye where he claims that climate change is not only making the Earth warmer, but he says the world is on fire. Also, he suggests there is no time to worry about the financial cost of 'correcting' climate change, so we must just submit to paying carbon taxes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.