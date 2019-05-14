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Gay Liberal Atheist Smeared As White Supremacist For Using Okay Hand Sign
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78 views • May 14, 2019
Liberal actor Stephen Fry tweeted, "Are you A.O.K.?" while making the OK hand sign and now is being smeared by the radical left for making a "white supremacist sign". Paul Jospeh Watson gives his opinion on this latest overreaction coming out of the leftist "clown world".
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