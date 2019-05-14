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Buzzfeed Smears & Deplatforms 14 Year Old Girl
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465 views • May 14, 2019
Joseph Bernstein, a writer for Buzzfeed, wrote an article smearing Soph, a 14 year old YouTuber with 873,000+ subscribers, because she dared to mock SJW's and the MSM. Paul Jospeh Watson exposes the left's desire to ban those they disagree with even if they are children.
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