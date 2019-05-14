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Investigative Journalist Banned For Exposing Deadly Vaccines
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446 views • May 14, 2019
Investigative journalist Jon Rappoport had his blog banned by WordPress for being effective at exposing the dangers of tainted vaccines. Jon joins Alex via Skype to discuss the banning and possible solutions for getting the truth out to people in spite of Big Tech's persecution against patriots.
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