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Harvard UndocuGraduation: Who Admitted Them?
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6 views • May 14, 2019
Fake science, fake degrees, fake citizens. Bill Nye & AOC can’t decide whether the world is going to end in 12 yrs or is already on “f—king fire”. And Harvard has so many “undocumented” graduates it held a special “UndocuGraduation” ceremony for them. How did they get admitted to the college? Were there requirements for graduation? Who paid for it?
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