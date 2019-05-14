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14May19 Barr Begins REAL Investigation
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25 views • May 14, 2019
Apple (and other technocratic elites Facebook & Google) are concerned about the SCOTUS ruling on the monopoly lawsuit; Bayer has a $2BILLION headache after another glyphosate/Roundup lawsuit loss; 40 states sue drug companies for price fixing of GENERICS. Then, Laura Loomer, LauraLoomer.us, joins to talk about being one of the first Americans to be targeted by the kind of “social credit” punishment rolling out in China.
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