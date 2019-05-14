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Bayer $2B Roundup Judgment, Generic Drug Price Fixing
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13 views • May 14, 2019
It’s been reported for decades that Bayer (Monsanto) glyphosate (Roundup) caused lymphoma. Now we find that they were spying on journalists who reported it as they lose another lawsuit and the jury awards $2B. And, more than 40 states are suing pharmaceutical companies for price fixing of GENERIC drugs.
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