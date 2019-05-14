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Venezuela, England And Europe
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26 views • May 14, 2019
Venezuela descends into flames in an open revolution amidst an as yet unfulfilled promise by the widely recognized acting President Juan Guaido to take what fifty-eight nations and the Venezuela legislature say is rightfully his, the title of acting President.
We'll also discuss the dangerously fraying political situation in England and Europe.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
We'll also discuss the dangerously fraying political situation in England and Europe.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
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