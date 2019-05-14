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Iran Preparing To Trigger Terror Sleeper Cells In The U.S.
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695 views • May 14, 2019
After a major oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia was struck by armed drones, war with Iran now seems possible. Alex explains that, because war with Iran may lead to terror attacks on U.S. soil, President Trump must make the right decision for the American people.
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