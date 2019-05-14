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Rep. Tlaib slammed by House GOP over Holocaust comments
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10 views • May 14, 2019
House Republican leaders are calling on Speaker Pelosi to 'take action' against Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for saying that thinking about the Holocaust gives her a 'calming feeling'; Peter Doocy has the details from Washington.
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