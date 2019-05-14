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CA Lawmakers Want to Make Gun Ownership Go Extinct
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3 views • May 14, 2019
"[California's anti-gun crusade] is part of eradicating the gun culture—making it as difficult as possible to buy a gun, to use a gun, to go to the range and have fun." —Chuck Michel
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