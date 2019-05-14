© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sig Sauer Defensive Encounters: Gun Store Holdup
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • May 14, 2019
Sig Sauer's Tom Taylor and Scott Reidy join Grant Stinchfield to analyze real footage of a gun store robbery. They break down what went right and how situational awareness could have been improved during this defensive encounter. Watch more breakdowns of defensive encounters with Sig Sauer on NRATV.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.