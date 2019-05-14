© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7 Years After Chavez's Gun Ban, Venezuelans Are Ruled by Brute Force
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • May 14, 2019
It's been seven years since Nicolas Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez, banned outright all private ownership of firearms. Coincidence or not, the Venezuelan government is now exercising tyrannical role over its people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.