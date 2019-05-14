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ZUCKERBERG IS ‘DICTATOR’ OF FACEBOOK ‘NATION’ SAYS PIRATE BAY FOUNDER, 5/30/2016
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16 views • May 14, 2019
Published on May 30, 2016, The Next News Network, http://nnn.is/the_new_media ;
Arjun Kharpal for CNBC reports, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is the "dictator" of "the biggest nation in the world", the co-founder of file sharing site The Pirate Bay, told CNBC on Friday, as he denounced the centralization of power on the internet. Speaking during an interview at The Next Web conference in Amsterdam, Peter Sunde said that there is "no democracy" online.
Arjun Kharpal for CNBC reports, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is the "dictator" of "the biggest nation in the world", the co-founder of file sharing site The Pirate Bay, told CNBC on Friday, as he denounced the centralization of power on the internet. Speaking during an interview at The Next Web conference in Amsterdam, Peter Sunde said that there is "no democracy" online.
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