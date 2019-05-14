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Former Trump adviser: Iran is to blame for the current tensions
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Trump warns Iran country will 'suffer greatly' if they do anything amid tensions; reaction from 'The Five' co-host Juan Williams and former Trump State Dept. senior adviser Christian Whiton.
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