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Graham seeks to declassify key anti-Trump dossier document
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6 views • May 14, 2019
Citing newly released records, Senate Republicans question whether a senior State Department official warned the FBI about the apparent political motivation of the dossier's author, former British spy Christopher Steele; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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