© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election 2020 Roundtable: Biden or Bernie?
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • May 14, 2019
What are the Democrats to do?
Their leading candidate, Joe Biden, appeals to the party’s most important constituency, black voters, but not so much to its progressive base.
The runner-up, Bernie Sanders, is the only one among the 23 candidates in the field at this point giving Biden a run for his money; his profile is the opposite of Biden’s and he appeals to the progressive base but not to black voters.
Biden is certainly an establishment candidate; Sanders is not.
Their leading candidate, Joe Biden, appeals to the party’s most important constituency, black voters, but not so much to its progressive base.
The runner-up, Bernie Sanders, is the only one among the 23 candidates in the field at this point giving Biden a run for his money; his profile is the opposite of Biden’s and he appeals to the progressive base but not to black voters.
Biden is certainly an establishment candidate; Sanders is not.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.