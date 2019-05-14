© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/13/19 #FASCISTBOOK: FB Global 20/20, SCOTUS: Apple Anti-Trust, Good Club #YouCantWatchThis
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • May 14, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 13, 2019
5/13/19: Today, SCOTUS told Apple they can be sued for Monopolizing the APP market, FB says it will hold Global Constitutional Convention to nullify our 1st Am rights and verifies its 2020 meddling...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Call the White House and protest the treatment of Julian Assange!
202-456-1111
Julian Assange is being tortured with BZ in Blemarsh Prison:
https://kurtnimmo.blog/2019/05/07/jul...
White Wednesday Hijab Protests by Iranian Women:
https://clarionproject.org/white-wedn...
Please get Active for 5G Action day on May 15:
https://www.5Gcrisis.com
NYT says 5G awareness is "Russian Propaganda":
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/12/sc...
Please view the documentary on the Big Tech Banning:
https://www.youcantwatchthis.com
Please view the documentary on GMO "hidden" contaminants:
https://wwww.secretingredientsmovie.com
Facebook's "Global Constitutional Convention":
https://theweek.com/articles/840591/i...
Learn More about Sheryl Sandberg, FB, HRC connection on YAFTV videos: 3 part series
https://youtu.be/8K5QLhkN60k
https://youtu.be/FFhN3b_i_qU
https://youtu.be/LDJmfanlX0o
Apple gets SCOTUS kick for Monopoly:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/13/su...
Natural News banned by Apple for reporting true climate science:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-05-1...
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-ap...
The Clinton Arkansas Prisoner Blood Scandal:
https://www.wnd.com/1998/10/1229/
The Banning of the FACTOR 8 documentary detailing the Clinton infected blood scandal:
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2018/...
https://vaxxter.com/oregon-passes-new...
https://prepforthat.com/pittsburgh-mo...
The Good Club:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
Look for your fave creators (who have left FB) on the Telegram APP:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Please no personal msgs here, thx) and please hit the friends button if you can.
Published on May 13, 2019
5/13/19: Today, SCOTUS told Apple they can be sued for Monopolizing the APP market, FB says it will hold Global Constitutional Convention to nullify our 1st Am rights and verifies its 2020 meddling...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Call the White House and protest the treatment of Julian Assange!
202-456-1111
Julian Assange is being tortured with BZ in Blemarsh Prison:
https://kurtnimmo.blog/2019/05/07/jul...
White Wednesday Hijab Protests by Iranian Women:
https://clarionproject.org/white-wedn...
Please get Active for 5G Action day on May 15:
https://www.5Gcrisis.com
NYT says 5G awareness is "Russian Propaganda":
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/12/sc...
Please view the documentary on the Big Tech Banning:
https://www.youcantwatchthis.com
Please view the documentary on GMO "hidden" contaminants:
https://wwww.secretingredientsmovie.com
Facebook's "Global Constitutional Convention":
https://theweek.com/articles/840591/i...
Learn More about Sheryl Sandberg, FB, HRC connection on YAFTV videos: 3 part series
https://youtu.be/8K5QLhkN60k
https://youtu.be/FFhN3b_i_qU
https://youtu.be/LDJmfanlX0o
Apple gets SCOTUS kick for Monopoly:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/13/su...
Natural News banned by Apple for reporting true climate science:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-05-1...
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-ap...
The Clinton Arkansas Prisoner Blood Scandal:
https://www.wnd.com/1998/10/1229/
The Banning of the FACTOR 8 documentary detailing the Clinton infected blood scandal:
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2018/...
https://vaxxter.com/oregon-passes-new...
https://prepforthat.com/pittsburgh-mo...
The Good Club:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
Look for your fave creators (who have left FB) on the Telegram APP:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Please no personal msgs here, thx) and please hit the friends button if you can.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.