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5/13/19 #FASCISTBOOK: FB Global 20/20, SCOTUS: Apple Anti-Trust, Good Club #YouCantWatchThis
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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38 views • May 14, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 13, 2019
5/13/19: Today, SCOTUS told Apple they can be sued for Monopolizing the APP market, FB says it will hold Global Constitutional Convention to nullify our 1st Am rights and verifies its 2020 meddling...

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Call the White House and protest the treatment of Julian Assange!
202-456-1111

Julian Assange is being tortured with BZ in Blemarsh Prison:
https://kurtnimmo.blog/2019/05/07/jul...

White Wednesday Hijab Protests by Iranian Women:
https://clarionproject.org/white-wedn...

Please get Active for 5G Action day on May 15:
https://www.5Gcrisis.com

NYT says 5G awareness is "Russian Propaganda":
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/12/sc...

Please view the documentary on the Big Tech Banning:
https://www.youcantwatchthis.com

Please view the documentary on GMO "hidden" contaminants:
https://wwww.secretingredientsmovie.com

Facebook's "Global Constitutional Convention":
https://theweek.com/articles/840591/i...

Learn More about Sheryl Sandberg, FB, HRC connection on YAFTV videos: 3 part series
https://youtu.be/8K5QLhkN60k

https://youtu.be/FFhN3b_i_qU

https://youtu.be/LDJmfanlX0o

Apple gets SCOTUS kick for Monopoly:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/13/su...

Natural News banned by Apple for reporting true climate science:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-05-1...

https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-ap...

The Clinton Arkansas Prisoner Blood Scandal:
https://www.wnd.com/1998/10/1229/

The Banning of the FACTOR 8 documentary detailing the Clinton infected blood scandal:
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2018/...

https://vaxxter.com/oregon-passes-new...

https://prepforthat.com/pittsburgh-mo...

The Good Club:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...




Look for your fave creators (who have left FB) on the Telegram APP:
https://telegram.org/

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https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv

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