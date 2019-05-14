© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True Reason For Mandatory Vaccination
Follow
6
Share
Report
1163 views • May 14, 2019
According to the "Georgia Guidestones" and the UN population reduction agreement (which the U.S. Government signed onto...
Mandatory vaccination is NOT for "herd immunity" but rather a SLOW-KILL method of population reduction.
Mandatory vaccination is NOT for "herd immunity" but rather a SLOW-KILL method of population reduction.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.