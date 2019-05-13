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FBI Raid On Suspected Terrorist Compound In Alabama Ignored By Media - War Room Full Show
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73 views • May 13, 2019
Owen Shroyer is loaded with news for this Monday’s War Room broadcast. Another terrorist compound gets ignored by mainstream news and Islamophobia is more of a concern. We also take a look at the recent bans on social media and the negative effects of open borders.
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http://www.infowars.com/
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http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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