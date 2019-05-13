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Full Show - Supreme Court Strikes Major Blow Against Apple's Monopoly - 05/13/2019
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506 views • May 13, 2019
Watch here to learn why the new Supreme Court ruling against Apple signals the first move against the Big Tech cartels and their monopolistic and anti-First Amendment practices. Also, joining today's show is filmmaker Caolan Robertson to break down the worldwide purge against free speech - and how we can resist!
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