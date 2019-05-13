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Trump To End Mandatory Vaccinations
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43 views • May 13, 2019
President Trump is about to end mandatory vaccinations for all Americans through the creation of a new special division within the Department of Health and Human Services. No longer will citizens be threatened with medical martial law, arrest, quarantines and forced medical intervention. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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